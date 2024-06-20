Lebanese officials work to maintain friendly relations with Cyprus following Hezbollah threats

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese government officials are working to maintain friendly relations with Cyprus a day after the militant Hezbollah group threatened to attack the Mediterranean island if it allows Israel to use its territories to attack Lebanon. Lebanon’s state news agency said the country’s foreign minister told his Cypriot counterpart Thursday that Beirut relies on the positive role that Cyprus plays in support of stability in the Middle East. Cyprus and Lebanon have had close and historic relations for decades and the island became a refuge for thousands of Lebanese who resided in the island during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

By BASSEM MROUE and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.