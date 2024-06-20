Mexico’s incoming president announces first Cabinet picks: academics and former public servants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum has begun naming her Cabinet, presenting an even gender distribution and a heavy presence from academia and her prior administration as Mexico City’s mayor. Sheinbaum, herself a climate scientist and former academic, said Thursday that her administration’s economy secretary will be Marcelo Ebrard, who was foreign affairs secretary until he stepped down to run against Sheinbaum for their party’s nomination. Sheinbaum chose Juan Ramón de la Fuente as her foreign affairs secretary. And current foreign affairs secretary, Alicia Bárcena, will switch to become secretary of environment and natural resources.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.