Pakistani rescuers call off search for a Japanese climber, days after his colleague’s body was found

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Rescuers have called off a search for a Japanese mountaineer who went missing a week ago while trying to scale one of the highest mountains in northern Pakistan. Authorities said there was hardly any chance of survival for 36-year-old Atsushi Taguchi. His fellow climber, Ryuseki Hiraoka, died while scaling the roughly 23,000-foot Spantik Peak. Also known as Golden Peak, it’s renowned for the distinct golden hue cast upon it at sunrise and sunset, making the peak a popular destination.

