Roller coaster strikes and critically injures man in restricted area of Ohio theme park

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities believe a man who apparently entered a restricted area to retrieve his keys at an Ohio theme park was critically injured when he was struck by a steel roller coaster. Kings Island theme park near Cincinnati said the 38-year-old man apparently entered the restricted area on Wednesday night. Its statement said he was found on the ground with a traumatic injury. His name and further details on his condition have not been disclosed. Police say the man dropped his keys while riding the inverted coaster called the Banshee and that he had entered the restricted area near the ride and was struck.

