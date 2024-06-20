Witnesses say Ohio man demanded Jeep before he stabbed couple at a Nebraska interstate rest area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Witnesses say they heard an Ohio man demand the keys to a Jeep that was being towed behind a Missouri couple’s RV before he brutally stabbed them both and killed the man at an Interstate 80 rest area. Twenty-two-year-old James Thompson Jr. was formally charged with first-degree murder and 10 other felonies Thursday, a day after the attack in eastern Nebraska. The Hall County public defender representing Thompson didn’t immediately respond to a message. Part of the attack was captured on a trucker’s dash cam, but some of it happened out of sight, inside the couple’s RV. Seventy-two-year-old Gary Weaver died. His 71-year-old wife was stable Thursday in the hospital.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.