AmEx buys dining reservation company Tock from Squarespace for $400M

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express will acquire the dining reservation and event management platform Tock from Squarespace for $400 million cash. AmEx began making acquisitions in the dining and event space with its purchase of Resy five years ago, giving cardmembers access to hard-to-get restaurants and locations. Tock, which launched in Chicago in 2014 and has been owned by Squarespace since 2021, provides reservation and table management services to roughly 7,000 restaurants and other venues. Squarespace and Tock confirmed the deal Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.