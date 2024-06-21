A fire that spread through settlements in Turkey left 11 dead. Greece evacuates villages for safety

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Eleven people have been killed and dozens were injured when a fire that apparently started in crop stubble spread through settlements in southeastern Turkey. Officials say the blaze erupted in an area between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. The fire was fanned by winds and it moved quickly through several villages. It was brought under control early Friday. Turkey’s health minister says around 80 people were treated in hospitals. They include six who are in serious condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Authorities in neighboring Greece evacuated several villages south of Athens and in the southern Peloponnese region because of wildfires.

