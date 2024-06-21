Athletics to move to 1st week of 2028 Olympics, swimming to 2nd week, plus some venues changed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announced changes to its venue plan that it says will create an estimated $156 million in combined savings and revenue increases. Swimming will be held at 38,000-seat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, basketball will be played at Intuit Dome in Inglewood and gymnastics will be at Crypto.com Arena. To accommodate the opening and closing ceremonies at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium, the traditional schedules for athletics and swimming will be adjusted. Athletics will move to the first week of the games, while swimming will be held the second week. The Los Angeles Olympics will be held from July 14-30, 2028.

