Car dealerships are being disrupted by a multi-day outage after cyberattacks on software supplier
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships across North America have faced a major disruption this week. CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that was continuing to impact many operations by Friday. For prospective car buyers, that may mean facing delays at affected dealerships — or seeing their orders written up by hand — with no immediate end in sight.