Cue the duck boats: Boston set for parade to salute Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent their heartbreaks into happiness. Eight months later, they will toast the franchise’s 18th championship in what has become standard Boston celebratory fair, joined by a huge crowd for a duck boat parade through the city to mark the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big 4 professional sports franchises. It is the latest component of what has been a rolling salute to the team since it cemented itself as the kings of the NBA when it finished off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the final.

