Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky denies it’s a hazard after the US Commerce Dept bans its software

The cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has denied it is a security threat after the U.S. Commerce Department banned the use of its software in the United States. The Moscow-based company, whose CEO is Russian, said in a statement that the Commerce Department’s decision, announced Thursday, would not affect its ability to sell and promote its cyber security products and training in the U.S. Kaspersky said the government had based its decision on the “geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns” rather than independently verifying if there was a risk. The government says the firm’s Russian connections mean the company poses an “undue or unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the safety and security.”

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.