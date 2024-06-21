Democrats put a spotlight on more than 1 million pensions saved under a 2021 law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are putting a spotlight on more than 1 million union workers and retirees whose pensions are being saved under a 2021 law. The Butch Lewis Act will ultimately stop cuts to the retirement benefits of 2 million workers and retirees across the country. The law was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to stall the insolvency of roughly 200 multi-employer pension plans for 30 years. Many workers faced cuts to their benefits of up to 50%. Biden administration officials and union workers will be in Pennsylvania with Sen. Bob Casey on Friday to discuss the law. Butch Lewis’ widow in Ohio receives a restored income from his pension.

