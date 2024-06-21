Dior’s cats and dogs: Kim Jones unleashes a star-studded, art-inspired Paris collection

PARIS (AP) — Kim Jones’ starry collection for Dior was the fruit of an encounter with ceramicist Hylton Nel, whose pottery and ceramics, including animal motifs, gave the spring collection for the Parisian powerhouse a fun, arty—and domesticated lift. Dior’s runway decor, inside the opulent grounds of the Left Bank’s grand 17th century Val-de-Grace, was very tongue-in-cheek. It consisted of sculptures depicting ceramic reclining nude felines and cheeky canines, inspired by Nel and the Dior designer’s own collection of trinkets, applauded by stars such as Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss and Pharrell Williams Known for his historical and cultural inspirations, Jones brought Nel’s whimsical ceramics to life.

