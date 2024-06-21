EU nations agree to start membership negotiations next week with Ukraine and Moldova

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to start membership negotiations with embattled Ukraine and Moldova. It’s another step in the nations’ long journey to move closer to the West and mute Russia’s influence. Belgium said Friday that member states have agreed that talks will start June 25 in Luxembourg. Belgium currently holds the presidency of the EU. Ukraine applied to join the the bloc less than a week after Russia invaded in February 2022, and EU leaders acted with uncharacteristic speed in making it a candidate in June of that year. But the process has moved more slowly since them. Membership, if it comes, will take years, or even decades.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.