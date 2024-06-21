GOP Convention security will allow guns within outer perimeter, sets parade route for demonstrators

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Local and federal law enforcement agencies have released a security plan for next month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that allows people to carry guns inside an outer perimeter and gives protesters a view of the arena. The U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and local police released the plan Friday. It calls for an outer perimeter that begins multiple blocks from the Fiserv Forum where vehicles will need to pass through checkpoints and another perimeter beyond that within which only convention goers will be allowed on foot. Protesters will get two stages, one within sight of the arena, and will be allowed to march inside the outer perimeter about four blocks from the arena.

