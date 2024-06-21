Growing whale-watching excursions near Rio de Janeiro’s coast captivate tourists

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro is famous for its beaches and vibrant parties in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer. The city now has a growing attraction for winter: humpback whales. The tourism agency of Rio sister city Niteroi across the Guanabara Bay on Thursday launched the metropolitan area’s first whale-watching program that enables tourists to closely observe the mammoth mammals. Humpback whales migrate to Brazilian waters to breed between June and November. About 25,000 humpback whales make a 2,500-mile or 4,000-kilometer journey from feeding areas in Antarctica to northeast Brazil. The whale-watching program is a joint initiative by the municipality of Niteroi and researchers from conservation initiative Amigos da Jubarte or Humpback Whale’s Friends.

By GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.