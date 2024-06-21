International court unseals arrest warrant for Mali suspect accused of crimes in Timbuktu in 2012

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has unsealed an arrest warrant for a Malian accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the desert city of Timbuktu in 2012-13, where he is suspected of leading an al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group. The warrant for Iyad Ag Ghaly, also known as Abou Fadl, was originally issued under seal in 2017. It charges him with crimes including murder, rape, sexual slavery and persecution of women and girls on gender grounds. It covers crimes in Timbuktu and an attack on a military base during which more than 40 Malian soldiers who were not taking part in hostilities were executed, according to the French-language warrant.

