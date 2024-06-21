Iowa trucker whose body was found in field died of hypothermia after taking meth, autopsy finds

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An autopsy determined that an Iowa truck driver who disappeared last fall and whose body was found in a farm field this spring died of hypothermia related to acute methamphetamine intoxication. The Sioux City Journal reports that state medical examiner Dr. Kelly Kruse ruled that 53-year-old David Schultz’s death was an accident. Schultz, who was also a farmer, was found dead on April 24 in a field in Sac County about a quarter-mile from where his semi was found parked in the middle of the road on Nov. 21. She ruled out homicide.

