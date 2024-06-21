Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah kill at least 25 and wound 50, Gaza health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Heath Ministry says Israeli strikes on a tent camp near Rafah have killed at least 25 people and wounded another 50. Friday’s strikes were the latest deadly attack on displaced people in the tiny Palestinian territory where hundreds of thousands have fled fighting between Israel and Hamas. A spokesperson for the Civil Defense first responders in Rafah says witnesses told rescue workers about the shelling at two locations in a coastal area that has become filled with tents. The Health Ministry reported the number of people killed and wounded in the attacks. The Israeli military said they were looking into the strikes at the reported coordinates.

