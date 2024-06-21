Japan’s space agency was hit by multiple cyberattacks, but officials say no sensitive data was taken

TOKYO (AP) — Officials say Japan’s space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged Friday that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has had “a number of” cyberattacks since late last year. He says JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security. Hayashi vowed to strengthen Japan’s ability to counter cyberattacks.

