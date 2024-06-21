Skip to Content
AP-National

Man accused in killing and kidnappings in Louisiana waives extradition

By
Published 6:07 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man arrested in the slaying of a Louisiana woman and abduction of her two daughters and subsequent death of one of them has waived extradition in federal court in Mississippi. The decision Friday cleared the way for the suspect to return to Louisiana to face trial. Multiple news outlets report 36-year-old Daniel Callihan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and detention hearing. Callihan has been charged with federal conspiracy in Mississippi. He and another suspect, Victoria Cox, are expected to be charged with several state and federal charges in Mississippi and Louisiana, including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. Jail records did not list attorneys for either suspect.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content