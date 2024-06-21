North Carolina lawmakers appeal judge’s decision blocking abortion-pill restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are appealing portions of a federal judge’s order this month that blocked several state laws that restrict how abortion pills can be dispensed. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore filed a notice Thursday to seek a review by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles declared the provisions were preempted by federal law and they couldn’t enforce them. They include requirements that only physicians can provide the drugs to patients and that patients must receive them in person. The drug mifepristone is used to end pregnancy in combination with a second drug.

