Oklahoma City to host Olympic softball and canoe slalom during the 2028 Los Angeles Games

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Los Angeles Olympics are heading to Oklahoma, about 1,300 miles east of the host city. In an effort to maximize existing facilities and keep costs down, softball and canoe slalom will be held in Oklahoma’s capital city during the 2028 Games, Los Angeles organizers announced Friday. Softball will be held at the 13,000-seat Devon Park, which hosts the annual Women’s College World Series. No facility in the Los Angeles area seats more than 2,000 seats. Canoe slalom will take place at Riversport OKC, which hosted the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says “we are confident we will be an outstanding partner to LA28.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.