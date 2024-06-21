Pakistan police register a case against a mob that killed a man suspected of desecrating the Quran
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in northwestern Pakistan have registered a case against hundreds of people who attacked a police station and killed a man being questioned there on suspicion of desecrating the Quran, Islam’s holy book. A police official said Friday that officers are trying to identify the people who attacked and burned the police station in Madyan, a popular tourist destination, and killed the suspect. He says the suspect was a tourist from Punjab province and was staying at a hotel in the town when a mob accused him of burning pages from the Quran. The suspect was being questioned by police when the mob attacked the police station, clashed with officers and killed the suspect.