Paris police chief outlines security measures for Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics are a month away and city police chief Laurent Nunez has addressed security concerns. In regard to the July 26 opening ceremony on the Seine river, security boats and snipers will safeguard the parade of boats carrying athletes along a six-kilometer section of the Seine. Nunez also detailed plans to deploy 30,000 police officers daily, supported by 18,000 military personnel in the largest mobilization since World War II. Concerns about private security were addressed and the number of agents has been increased to 25,000 for the Games.

