Pennsylvania couple drowns in Florida rip current while on vacation with their 6 children

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified the couple in a Facebook post as Brian Warter, 51, and 48-year-old Erica Wishard. Investigators say the couple and two of their mostly teenage children were caught in the current on Hutchinson Island, along Florida’s southeast coast. The children broke free but the parents were unable to swim out of the current. A crisis intervention deputy is assisting the children while other family members travel to meet them in Florida.

