Probe begins into police conduct during Kenya’s anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police watchdog says it has begun an investigation into police conduct during protests against a government plan to impose new taxes. The chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Anne Makori, lauded protesters for demonstrating peacefully and urged police to exercise restraint while noting the killing of a protester and injuries sustained by demonstrators and police officers. Thousands of protesters had on Thursday marched in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi and other major cities and towns across the country, demanding that legislators reject a finance bill that proposed new medical insurance levies, taxes on vegetable oil and an additional fuel levy.

