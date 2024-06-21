Retired Azzurri star Roberto Baggio robbed at home during Italy’s loss to Spain

ROME (AP) — Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team’s game against Spain at the European Championship.

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio’s villa near the northern city of Vicenza at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to Italian media reports. One struck him on the head with the butt of a gun when the former soccer player confronted them.

The robbers locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewelry, watches and cash.

After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and called police. He was taken to hospital and received stitches to a wound. His family members were not harmed.

“Anything can happen under such circumstances. Fortunately, the violence only resulted in some stitches, bruises and a lot of fear,” Baggio said in a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA. “Now we have to get over the fear.”

Baggio is married and has three children. His daughter Valentina recently started an Instagram account in his name.

Nicknamed “the divine ponytail” for his characteristic hairstyle, Baggio played 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals.

While known for his passing wizardry and ability to both set up and score goals, Baggio is also remembered for his miss over the crossbar in a penalty shootout during the 1994 World Cup final that handed the title to Brazil.

In Thursday’s game, Spain beat Italy 1-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer