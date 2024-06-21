Roadside bomb attack targeting security convoy kills 5 soldiers and wounds 2 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bomb has exploded near a security convoy in northwestern Pakistan, killing five soldiers and wounding two others. The latest attack in the region happened on Friday in Kurram, a former militant stronghold in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. In a statement, the military said a search operation was underway in the region where the attack happened. No one claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have a strong presence there. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban.

