South Carolina governor visiting Germany, a major driver of the state’s economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is off to Germany next week to strengthen the business ties that have fueled an economic boom this century in the formerly struggling Southern state. The governor is an invited guest at the TDI conference, also known as the Day of German Industry. McMaster will give a keynote speech on South Carolina’s relationships with German companies. Over five days in Germany starting Sunday, McMaster also plans to visit the headquarters of two major automakers with big stakes in South Carolina. He will visit BMW executives in Munich and then go to Wolfsburg to meet with Volkswagen, the parent company of Scout Motors.

