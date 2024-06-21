Swiss criminal court to rule on alleged human-trafficking of Indians by billionaire Hinduja family

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal court rules Friday whether members of a billionaire family engaged in illegal human trafficking and mistreated servants, mostly illiterate Indians, who were employed at their luxurious lakeside villa in Geneva. Four members of the Hinduja family face charges including seizing the workers’ passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work excruciatingly long hours for a pittance. If convicted, Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal, as well as their son Ajay and his wife, Namrata, face prison sentences ranging from 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 years.

