Workers sue Disney claiming they were fraudulently induced to move to Florida from California

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are suing their employer, claiming they were fraudulently induced to move from California to Florida. The class action lawsuit filed this week says the workers were told they had to move to a new office campus in Orlando only to have those plans later scrapped amid a fight between the entertainment giant and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In July 2021, the Disney Parks’ chief told workers in California that most white-collar employees would be transferred to the new campus in Orlando to consolidate different teams and allow for greater collaboration. But those plans were nixed almost two years later.

