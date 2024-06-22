3 missing in a landslide in Swiss Alps as heavy rains cause flash floods

VIENNA (AP) — Three people are missing after massive thunderstorms and rainfall in southeastern Switzerland caused a landslide. One woman was pulled out alive after being buried by the landslide on Saturday morning in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden. A rescue operation for the three others is ongoing. Elsewhere in Switzerland, the popular tourist destination of Zermatt in the southern canton of Valais near the iconic Matterhorn mountain remains inaccessible because of heavy rains and melting snow.

