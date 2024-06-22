As U.S.-supplied weapons show impact inside Russia, Ukrainian soldiers hope for deeper strikes

KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is having some success in halting Russia’s new push along the northeast front weeks after the decision allowing the country to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes in Russian territory. Deteriorating battlefield conditions forced the U.S. to permit Ukraine to use Western-supplied artillery and rocket systems to defend the eastern city of Kharkiv by targeting border regions where the Kremlin’s forces assemble and launch attacks. The impact was swift: Ukrainian forces pushed Russian positions back, won time to better fortify their own positions and even mounted small offensive actions. But commanders say their hands are tied without the ability to use long-range guided missiles, such as ATACMS.

