Looking for the Fountain of Youth? Try the gym and weight-resistance training

TOKYO (AP) — You’re getting up there in years. Maybe you haven’t thought about going to the gym and taking up weight-resistance training. Dr. Marcas Bamman thinks you should. He’s a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of this kind of workout for those in the 60-plus age range. Women and men can benefit equally. In just a few words: use it or lose it. Bamman says: “Resistance training is in many ways the true fountain of youth. I like to say the fountain of youth is the water cooler in the gym.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.