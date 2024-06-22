Maine doctor convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine doctor has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl. Dr. Merideth Norris, 53, of Kennebunk, Maine, was found guilty Friday of distributing the opioids at her practice without a legitimate medical purpose and did so knowing that some patients were battling opioid addiction. A federal jury convicted Norris on 15 counts of distributing controlled substances and she faces up to 20 years on each count. Prosecutors accused Norris of putting her patients’ safety at risk while her defense team argued she was trying to help people.

