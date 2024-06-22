Teen charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Chicago boy struck by random gunfire
CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago boy, who was 300 feet away from the gunfire and not the intended target. Jai’mani Amir Rivera was killed Tuesday outside an apartment building where he lived on the city’s west side. Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling announced the murder charge Friday night, telling reporters: “There is no excuse for this violence.” The Chicago Sun-Times says eight children, ages 15 and under, have been fatally shot in Chicago this year. A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the shooting. A court hearing is scheduled for Saturday.