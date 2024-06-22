Water emergency halts tourist arrivals at Italy’s popular Capri island

ROME (AP) — A water emergency has prompted the mayor of Capri — one of Italy’s most popular islands — to order a halt to the arrival of tourists, in a crisis that has deprived some areas of any water supply. Mayor Paolo Falco said Saturday that without a water supply, it is impossible to guarantee essential services to “thousands of people” who travel to the island daily during the tourist season. The emergency was caused by a failure in the mainland’s water system that provides vital supplies to the world-known island. The mayor’s decision has created long lines of passengers at the ticket offices in the ports of the southern city of Naples, the departing point for most ferries to Capri.

