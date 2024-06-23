Fourth UK Conservative Party official reportedly investigated in widening election betting scandal

LONDON (AP) — British media is reporting that the chief data officer of Britain’s Conservative Party has taken a leave of absence amid growing allegations that the governing party’s members have been using inside information to bet on the date of Britain’s July 4 national election. The Sunday Times and others reported that Nick Mason is the fourth Conservative official to be investigated by the U.K.‘s Gambling Commission for allegedly betting on the timing of the election before the date had been announced. The Times alleged that dozens of bets had been placed with potential winnings worth thousands of pounds. The growing scandal has dealt a fresh blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, which is widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party.

