Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot pursuing a stolen vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan county sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot overnight while pursing a suspected stolen vehicle in Detroit. The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Bradley Reckling of Rochester Hills was on duty in an unmarked car and following a 2022 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier Saturday from Red Oaks Waterpark in suburban Madison Heights. The vehicle suddenly stopped, people got out and shot the detective in the head, chest and torso. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard describes the shooting as an “ambush.” Three people were taken into custody.

