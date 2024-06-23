Preppy, military and East-meets-West styles hit Paris Fashion Week shows

PARIS (AP) — Cultural fusions mixing Eastern and Western dress hit Paris Fashion Weeks menswear shows on their last day. Japanese it-brand Sacai’s designer Chitose Abe is renowned for merging disparate elements into singular, eye-catching pieces, making them look like one thing from the front and another from the back. Twists were evident throughout her Sunday show. Pleats — as seen on white, red carpet tuxedo shirts — were creatively reimagined as billowing white floppy tubular skirts and white boho toggle tops. Madame Woo of Wooyoungmi continued to blend traditional elements with a contemporary, open-minded view of culture.

