What to stream this week: Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Eva Longoria and Celine Dion
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from Camila Cabello and Megan Thee Stallion, Amazon Prime has a documentary about Celine Dion dealing with a rare neurological disorder and Eva Longoria plays a woman whose life changes completely in “Land of Women.” Marvel star Anthony Mackie swam with sharks in the Gulf of Mexico for National Geographic’s SharkFest line-up, while Sega gets super silly with the video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. And the franchise creator behind “CSI” offers a non-scripted version called “The Real CSI: Miami,” which looks at how science was used to solve true crime cases.