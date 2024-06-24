A predawn operation has rescued 77 migrants from a crippled yacht off Greece’s Aegean Sea islands

Greek authorities say a group of 77 migrants has been rescued off a crippled sailing yacht after a large overnight operation in the southern Aegean Sea. Nobody has been reported missing or injured following the rescue between the islands of Amorgos and Astypalaia. Greece’s coast guard says three of its vessels, four merchant ships and two smaller private boats took part in the operation. The passengers were rescued on a route typically used by smuggling gangs to ferry migrants from Turkey to Italy. Greece is a key entry point for thousands of people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia seeking a better life in the affluent European Union.

