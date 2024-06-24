Arkansas sues 2 pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of fueling opioid epidemic in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has sued two pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of enabling the opioid crisis in the state. Attorney General Tim Griffin filed the lawsuit Monday in state court against Express Scripts Inc., Optum Inc. and their subsidiaries. The lawsuit accuses the companies of having a central role in the oversupply of opioids in Arkansas and of ignoring important safeguards. Optum responded in a statement that it has taken steps to fight the opioid epidemic and would defend itself in court. Pharmacy benefit managers run prescription drug coverage for big clients that include insurers and some employers.

