Dior’s Mount Olympus: A sporty couture homage to the Paris Games
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Dior has staged an homage to sport on the eve of the Paris Olympics on the grounds of the Musée Rodin on the first day of Paris Couture Week. The show let the sumptuous, lightweight silks — georgette, taffeta, tulle, and sporty jersey — speak for themselves, draped elegantly over the body. And Iris van Herpen presented her couture as sculptures in what the house called a “profound shift” in the Dutch designer’s trajectory. Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2024 collections.