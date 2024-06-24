Edmunds: The best performance cars for $65,000

The number of truly outstanding performance cars priced at or around $65,000 might surprise you. But what you get for that money will amaze you. Every car on this list is track capable and can run to 60 mph in the 4-seoncd range or less while providing stunning grip and feedback. And every one is also usable as a daily driver. Some are even all-wheel-drive, giving them a wide spectrum of utility. There are plenty of cars at this price point that are good. Here are the five we think are the best.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.