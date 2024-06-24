Endangered House candidates grapple with how closely to run with Biden and Trump
By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As candidates for the U.S. House vie for election in the few dozen districts that are likely to determine political control of the chamber, they are leaning into local issues. Yet they are also wrestling with how to talk about the two men at the top of the ballot this year, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Both presumptive presidential nominees remain popular with their party’s core voters, yet have struggled to secure the broad approval that helps their party win down ballot. That dynamic creates a political dilemma for many candidates.