Former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to traveling to pay for sex with minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature has signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor. The plea agreement was filed Monday. Former Republican state Sen. Ray Holmberg was indicted in October 2023. He pleaded not guilty. Federal authorities alleged he repeatedly traveled to Prague in the Czech Republic with the intent to pay for sex with a minor from around June 2011 to November 2016. For many years, Holmberg chaired the influential Senate Appropriations Committee and also led an interim panel, a job that let him approve his own travel.

