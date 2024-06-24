Skip to Content
Japanese government panel proposes air traffic control measures to boost safety after Haneda crash

Published 9:44 AM

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese transport ministry panel has proposed a number of air traffic control measures to boost safety. The new recommendations released Monday come more than six months after a fatal collision between a Japan Airlines jetliner and a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The panel recommended hiring more air traffic control staff at the country’s major airports and introducing supplementary alert systems on the runway and in the traffic control room. The proposal was released in an interim report compiled by a panel of experts commissioned by the ministry.

