Kenyan police are leaving for a controversial deployment in Haiti to take on powerful, violent gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan police officers are leaving for Haiti, where they will lead a multinational force against powerful gangs. The deployment is controversial. The government of Kenyan President William Ruto is defying a court’s ruling calling it unconstitutional. And critics have expressed concern about the long history of alleged abuses by police officers. The 400 police officers are the first that Kenya expects to send for the United Nations-led force in Haiti. The president’s sendoff ceremony was closed to the media. Gangs control at least 80% of Haiti’s capital along with key roads leading to the rest of the country.

